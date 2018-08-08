Historical plaque at Rly. Hospital restored after protests

Mysuru: The South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, faced public wrath last evening as it tried to erase a historical plaque by covering it with cement.

Following protests by historians and public, the Railways was forced to take out the cement from the plaque and the same was restored to its original position.

The white marble plaque was etched on the wall to commemorate the inauguration of Railway Hospital on KRS Road by former Governor of Karnataka Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar on Sept.27, 1961.

The hospital is located near Vontikoppal Signal. As part of some repair works, cement workers were asked the Railways to do some concrete works inside the hospital where the workers had covered the plaque with cement.

Seeing this, a few patients and hospital workers objected to the move and asked the contractor, who told them that they had orders from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Aparna Garg for cementing of the plaque.

Hospital workers then alerted the public who informed Prof. P.V. Nanjaraje Urs who came to the spot along with Karnataka Arasu Mahasabha President Nandeesh G. Urs, Arasu Yuva Vedike’s Yashwanth, Puneeth Urs, Anil Madaraje Urs and others.

Arriving at the hospital, they expressed shock over the cementing of the plaque and thereby insulting the members of royal family who have contributed a lot to Mysuru.

In fact, they questioned how the DRM could forget the contribution of Wadiyars as they brought Railways to Mysuru.

They then questioned Railway Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Meera Nataraj on why the plaque was cemented and asked her to remove the cement immediately. She told them that the issue must be brought to the notice of the DRM. Though the hospital came under her (Dr. Meera) supervision, the civil works were undertaken by the Railways.

Not satisfied by the response, the activists sat on a dharna and threatened to intensify their agitation if the plaque was not restored immediately back to its original shape. Later, DRM Aparna Garg was informed who clarified that she has not ordered the covering of the plaque and it was cemented due to “communication gap.”

Later, the cement was removed from the plaque and it was restored to its original position. Following this, the protesters garlanded the restored plaque and distributed sweets. They requested the Railway authorities to fix glass covering on the plaque so that it is preserved for future generations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nandeesh G. Urs said that the Railways must respect the sentiments of Mysureans and must not show any disrespect to the Wadiyars.

“Sadly, some Railway officials are not aware of the rich heritage of Mysuru and even if they are told about the history, they have scant respect to the contribution of Wadiyars. This attitude must stop,” he said.

Late in the evening, the Railways issued a clarification that the historical plaque was cemented due to “communication gap.”

“We respect the contribution of Wadiyars and there was no intention of Railways showing disrespect to the Wadiyar dynasty. The plaque has been restored to its original status now,” said Dr. S.G. Yatish, Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway.