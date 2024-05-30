May 30, 2024

D. Narayanaswamy Naidu (94), a freedom fighter, former employee of Government Press at Saraswathipuram and Director of The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Mysuru, passed away this morning at his son’s residence in Bengaluru.

A resident of Nala Beedhi at KR Mohalla in Mysuru, he leaves behind his wife, two sons, four daughters and a host of relatives and friends. Narayanaswamy had also served as the President and Vice-President of The Mysore City Co-operative Housing Society Limited and President of Sri Krishnaraja Co-operative Bank.

Last rites were held in Bengaluru today, according to the Society sources.