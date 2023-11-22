Dangling electricity wires, a recipe for disaster in city

November 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The tragic incident of a woman and her nine-month-old daughter burning to death in Bengaluru’s Whitefield (near Hope Farm) after coming in contact with a live electric wire which was cut and lying on the footpath on Nov. 19 has exposed the callous attitude of the electricity supply companies who have left the wires on the roads endangering lives.

Citizens say given the way cables and wires hang precariously or lie on pavements, it is not clear which of them is in contact with live electric cables or poles. Many fear that even accidentally tripping on them or touching them could prove costly. However, this isn’t an issue of Bengaluru alone. Rather it is an impending problem in Mysuru too.

Numerous roads in Mysuru display a dangerous scenario with cables hanging perilously from tree branches, electric poles and coiled up on pavements. Negotiating some areas requires pedestrians to perform a delicate balancing act to avoid tripping on these cables or becoming entangled in them. Certain footpaths have become practically inaccessible due to the chaotic spread of cables.

Adding to the concern is the issue of exposed electricity wires from junction boxes or control boxes on electricity poles, creating a constant risk of sparks. These boxes, positioned at low levels, are easily reachable by children, exposing them to potential danger. Notably, these boxes play a crucial role in connecting street lights. Rather than being operated by a switch, the street lights are activated by joining the wires together, which is risky.

In a time of unpredictable rainfall leading to falling trees causing extensive damage to electric poles, a concerning trend has emerged. After sustaining damage, these poles are left in a precarious slanting position, posing a threat to the public. The proximity of wires from these slanting poles to trees further complicates the situation, heightening the risk of potential electrocution.

Despite assertions from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) about strict enforcement of laws against violators, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Television cables hanging from electric poles and cables strung between buildings, dangerously low on the roads, are common sights, posing danger to the safety of bikers.

The city has experienced instances where various internet providers undertaking road and footpath excavations for laying optical fibre cables, resulting in pedestrians suffering injuries due to these disruptions. The wiring extended for illuminating advertisement boards, name plates and internet services appears to be hastily and recklessly executed.

It falls upon Government agencies such as the MCC and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to carry out special drives against illegal electric connections that pose risks to public safety.

Public servants and officers play a crucial role in the lives of the general public by implementing policies and decisions. Bureaucrats leading these institutions should ensure that those who break the law are brought to justice.