Darpan Jain is new Mysuru DC

Mysuru/ Bengaluru: Darpan Jain, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru, has been posted as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru.

He will replace K.B. Sivakumar, who has been transferred in late night orders issued yesterday. Sivakumar had assumed charge on March 13 from the then DC D. Randeep.

Sivakumar has not got any other posting and he is among 16 officers who have been transferred based on the orders from the Election Commission.

Darpan Jain, a 2001 batch IAS Officer, had earlier served as Deputy Commissioner, Dharwad and at Yadgir and Bengaluru in different capacities. His wife Amruta is an IRAS (Indian Railway Service) Officer.

The other officers who have been transferred are as follows.

Naveen Raj Singh Managing Director, Mysore Minerals, Bengaluru has been transferred as Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru, Munish Moudgil, Commissioner, Survey, Settlement and Land Records has been transferred as Commissioner for Excise, Bengaluru in place of M. Manjunath Naik.

Dr. R. Vishal, Director of Municipal Administration, Bengaluru has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru in place of K.P. Mohan Raj. P. Anirudh Sravan, Mission Director, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Bengaluru has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Bidar in place of H.R. Mahadev.

Pommala Sunil Kumar, Joint Director (Reforms), Karnataka Municipal Data Society, Bengaluru has been transferred as Joint Commissioner Mahadevapura Zone and ADEO (Assisting the District Election Officer), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (North), Bengaluru in place of Dr. Vasanthi Amar.

Nitesh Patil, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), Bengaluru has been transferred as Joint Commissioner South Zone and ADEO, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (South), in place of Dr. Vishwanath.

Nalini, Atul General Manager (Rescue and Rehabilitation Land Acquisition), Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot has been posted as Additional Commissioner (Administration) BBMP and ADEO, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Central), Bengaluru in place of M.V. Savitri.