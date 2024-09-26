Dasara-2024: Palace prepped up for Golden Throne assembling

September 26, 2024

Mysuru: Even as the Royal City of Mysuru gets ready for the Nada Habba Dasara celebrations from Oct. 3 to 12, preparations are underway at the Mysore Palace for religious rituals to be performed in connection with Sharannavarathri celebrations.

Works like dusting the ornately gilded columns, stained glass ceilings, chandeliers with fine floral motifs and spreading the royal floor mats in the Durbar Hall are being taken up.

The gems-and-diamond-studded Golden Throne (Suvarna Simhasana) will be assembled at the Palace tomorrow (Sept. 27) for the Private Durbar (Khaas Durbar) by titular head of the Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to be held from Oct. 3.

The dismantled throne will be brought out from the Strong Room situated in the basement of the Palace in the presence of the members of the Mysore Royal Family and officials from the District Administration under tight security. The process of assembling it will begin in Durbar Hall tomorrow at 10 am. Along with the Golden Throne, the Silver Bhadrasana will also be assembled at the Kannadi Thotti.

Public entry to Palace restricted

Following various rituals to be performed by the members of Mysore Royal Family as part of Dasara festival, entry of the public and tourists to the Palace is restricted at certain timings on the following days.

Sept. 27 (10 am to 1 pm): Religious rituals in connection with Sharannavarathri and assembling of the Golden Throne.

Oct. 3 (10 am to 2 pm): Ascending of throne.

Oct. 11 (Full Day): Mahanavami/ Ayudha Puja at Kalyana Mantap.

Oct. 12 (Full Day): Vijayadashami Procession.

Oct. 27 (10 am to 1 pm): Dissembling the Golden Throne and shifting it back to the Strong Room.