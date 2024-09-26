Yuva Dasara tickets to go on sale from tomorrow

September 26, 2024

Gallery-1 ticket to cost Rs. 8,000; Gallery-2 to cost Rs. 5,000 — per show, per person

Free entry for General Gallery; separate entries for ticket holders

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar to inaugurate 5-day gala event on Oct. 6 on city outskirts

Mysuru: Music enthusiasts, who wish to watch some of the best musicians performing at this year’s Yuva Dasara, will have to burn their pockets to have a close-up view of the gala programme from galleries.

For the first time, the Mysuru District Administration has introduced ticketed shows for Yuva Dasara which will held on a sprawling 100-acre land on city outskirts between Aayarahalli and Uttanahalli from Oct. 6 to 10 between 6 pm and 10 pm.

With the District Administration estimated to spend about Rs. 14 crore for this mega event, it also aims at raising funds through sale of online tickets to be spent for organising the event. This year, seating arrangements will be made to accommodate about one lakh people each day at venue. Till last year, the event was either organised at Maharaja’s College Grounds or at the Open Air Theatre.

There will be two exclusive galleries with separate entries — Gallery-1 and Gallery-2 — for those who purchase online tickets for the show. While the tickets for Gallery-1 are priced at Rs. 8,000 each, Gallery-2 tickets are priced at Rs. 5,000 each per day.

About 10,000 tickets will be on sale everyday on www.mysoredasara.gov.in and www.bookmyshow.com from tomorrow (Sept. 27). Gallery-1 will be close to the main stage while Gallery-2 will be behind Gallery-1. However, entry for General Gallery, which is expected to accommodate about 90,000 people, will be free.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, said that about 2,000 tickets of Rs. 8,000 each and 8,000 tickets of Rs. 5,000 will be on sale initially and depending on the demand, the number of tickets will be increased. Each ticket is valid for a single show per head.

“Ticketed shows will provide an opportunity for people from other States to visit Mysuru to watch some of the best musicians perform at Yuva Dasara. With musical maestros like Ilayaraja and A.R. Rahman performing, we would definitely want to monetise so that some portion of the expenses is covered through sale of tickets,” he said.

The DC also clarified that the Dasara Gold Card would not be valid for Yuva Dasara shows and those interested must purchase separate tickets online to watch the shows from Galleries-1 and 2.

KSRTC will provide paid bus service to those attending the Yuva Dasara event.

Uttanahalli – Chamundi Hill entry gate to be closed?

The Forest Department is contemplating to close the entry gate to Chamundi Hill from Uttanahalli side during Yuva Dasara. The gate will be closed from 6 pm to avoid youths venturing into the forests during night hours.

“We have been planning to close the entry gate from 6 pm as a precautionary measure to avoid unethical activities. On normal days, the gate is closed at 10 pm but with huge footfalls expected for the mega event on all five days we want to shut entry gate at 6 pm only from Oct. 6 to Oct.10,” said DCF (Mysuru Division) K.N. Basavaraju.

Yuva Dasara schedule