Dasara invitation extended to Hampana, CM, Governor

September 26, 2024

Bengaluru: The Mysuru District Administration extended Dasara invitation to veteran littérateur Nadoja Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah (Dr. Hampana) at his residence in Bengaluru this morning. Dr. Hampana will be inaugurating Nada Habba Dasara-2024 atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Oct. 3.

The delegation from Mysuru led by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also Dasara Special Officer, called on Dr. Hampana at his residence in American Colony on Crescent Road, felicitated him with a Peta and a shawl, offered fruits and formally extended the Dasara invitation.

The delegation later met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his Home Office Krishna, where Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa extended the Dasara invitation. The delegation was joined by MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MLA and Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman Anil Chikkamadu and others.

The District Minister, who led the delegation to Raj Bhavan, formally invited Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and handed over Dasara invitation.

Dasara invitation was also extended to Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

The Mysuru District Administration delegation comprised Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa, Chamundi Hill Temple AEO Basavaraju, District Urban Development Cell AEE Kuberappa and MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu.