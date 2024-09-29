Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet-2024: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreeth Singh is chief guest

September 29, 2024

Mysuru: Olympic bronze medallist and Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh will be the chief guest at this year’s Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet – 2024. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Oct. 3 at 4.30 pm in Chamundi Vihar Stadium.

Harmanpreet Singh, renowned for his penalty corner expertise, is considered one of the world’s top drag flickers. He led India to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking his second bronze in three Olympic appearances. Singh also captained the team to gold at the 2022 Asian Games and has twice earned the Player of the Year title at the Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) Awards. He holds the modern record for the most international goals scored for India in turf hockey and scored 10 goals in eight matches at the 2024 Olympics, second only to Surinder Singh Sodhi’s 15 goals in six matches at the 1980 Olympics.