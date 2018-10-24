Dasara Doll Show prize distribution tomorrow
Mysuru:  The winners of ‘Household Dasara Doll Show’ organised by city’s Janani Trust, will be presented prizes at a programme to take place at Jaganmohan Palace, where the one lakh doll show is going on, at 11 am tomorrow (Oct.25).

A total of 46 contestants had taken part in the show. Geetha Srihari of Giridarshini Layout bagged the first prize, while Jayashri Nagaprasad of Saraswathipuram bagged the second prize and Indrani Shankar of Kuvempunagar bagged the third prize. Meera Ramesh of Kuvempunagar, V.S. Priyanka of Gokulam, Rajeshwari of Aravindnagar and Poornima Muralidhar of Vijayanagar Railway Layout won consolation prizes.

The prizes have been instituted in the name of late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and Dr. Sujata Rao will give away the prizes, according to a press release. For details, call Mob: 98441-45502.

