Dasara elephants, mahouts insured for Rs. 1.65 crore

August 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has insured all 14 elephants participating in this year’s Dasara and their Mahouts for a sum of Rs. 1.65 crore.

The insurance is effective from Aug. 8 to Oct. 8. While 14 elephants have been insured for Rs. 59 lakh, 14 Mahouts and 14 Kavadis have been insured for Rs. 56 lakh. Likewise, an insurance of Rs. 50 lakh has been made for damage by Dasara elephants to the public and public property. For the total of 63 days, the insurance amount is Rs. 1.65 crore for which a premium amount of Rs. 49,900 has been paid.