National Sailing, Kiteboard Championship: Youth vie for honours at KRS Dam backwaters

August 7, 2022

Registrations begin; formal inauguration tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The Second Edition of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) Youth Multi-Class National Ranking Sailing and Kiteboard Championships began at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam near Srirangapatna this morning with registrations, boat measurements and other initial requirements for the event.

This is the second sailing championship of national magnitude conducted by the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) at the KRS Dam backwaters.

The event, till Aug. 13, is being organised by the Trishna Yacht Club of the Army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG), in collaboration with the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA) under the auspices of the YAI and the Yachting Association of Karnataka (YAK). Over 150 to 200 sailors from across the country are participating in the races.

The formal opening ceremony will be held tomorrow (Aug. 8) at 5 pm. Intense races will be held from Aug. 9 till Aug. 12 and the closing ceremony and prize distribution will be held on Aug. 13.

The championship is open for sailors, boys and girls, aged 13 to 19, and features five different sailing classes — Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, 420, RS One, 29er — and Kiteboard. The goal of the championships is to find the best young sailors in each class, as well as the top sailors in each age group. This year, the organisers have added the most thrilling and adventurous Kiteboarding to be a part of the event.

According to the organisers, the event provides an excellent opportunity for young sailors to compete against the best in the country, qualify for future international competitions, and wear the Tricolour while representing their country. Competitors who participated in the previous events went on to become Olympians, Asian Medallists and World Champions.

The MEG has a record of extraordinary achievement both in times of war and peace. It has excelled in sports like sailing, boxing, canoeing and endeavours aboard the ‘Trishna’, a worldwide yachting trip and the Dakshin Gangotri Research Station in Antarctica.

Water sport is an integral part of MEG, also known as Madras Sappers which has its own Madras Sappers Sailing Club (now renamed ‘Trishna Yacht Club’).