Grand Dasara fete this year: District Minister

August 7, 2022

Dasara poster released, publicity campaign to be launched

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Saturday said that with the Government announcing a Grand Dasara fete this year, the Mysuru District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) would be seeking funds from the State Government based on the estimates prepared with regard to the conduct of various programmes as part of the festivities.

Addressing presspersons after the Dasara Executive Committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office here yesterday, Somashekar said that the Palace Board would fund Rs. 5 crore towards the expenditure for Palace events.

He pointed out that the District Administration and the MCC would submit estimates and seek funds accordingly based on the programmes planned for the festivities.

Asserting that it is going to be a Grand Dasara this year after two years of low key celebrations on account of COVID-19, Somashekar said a widespread publicity campaign will be launched this year to showcase Mysuru Dasara and attract visitors from across the world.

The Minister further said that the decision on the dignitary to be invited to inaugurate Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill will be taken by the Chief Minister.

Continuing, Somashekar said that Srirangapatna Dasara and Chamarajanagar Dasara celebrations would get a sum of Rs. 1 crore each. Three elephants have been sought for the Jamboo Savari at Srirangapatna as part of the celebrations, which the Executive Committee has agreed to.

The Minister released Dasara posters on the occasion.

Officials appointed for Dasara Sub-Committees: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, has issued an order pertaining to the appointment of Deputy Special Officers, Working Presidents and Secretaries to 16 Sub-Committees of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav – 2022.

Reception, Invitation & Accommodation Sub-Committee : Deputy Special Officer: Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy (Ph: 0821-2422110 / Mob: 98809-66225); Working President: MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa (Ph: 0821-2422110 / Mob: 94489-12237); Mysuru AC Kamala Bai (Mob: 99862-55179) – Accommodation; Secretary: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Commissioner Nagesh (Ph: 0821-2418803 / Mob: 94483-94923), Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar Girish (Mob: 95913-99199), Nanjangud Taluk Tahsildar Shivamurthy (Mob:88845-04666).

Procession & Torchlight Parade Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: City Police Commr. Dr. Chandragupta (Ph: 0821-2418100 / Mob: 94808-02201); Working President: DCP M.S. Geetha Prasanna (Ph: 0821-2418102 / Mob: 94808-02203); CAR DCP Shivaraju (Mob: 94808-02204); Secretaries: Asst. Police Commr. Shashidhar (Mob: 94808-02211), Kannada & Culture Dept. Asst. Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan (Mob: 94482-44340), ACP Shivashankar (Mob:94808-02212), MUDA Asst. Executive Engineer Shivanna (Mob: 98456-25518).

Tableaux Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: ZP Chief Planning Officer S. Dhanush (Mob: 94808-73004); Working President: Social Welfare Department Join Director Malathi (Mob: 94808-43041); Secretary: Zilla Panchayat Khadi & Gramodyog Department Deputy Director Meghala (Mob: 80733-29862).

Raitha Dasara & Grameena Dasara Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: ZP Deputy Secretary (Development) Krishnam Raju (Ph: 0821-2526319 / Mob: 94808-73666); Working President: Joint Agricultural Director Chandrashekar (Ph: 0821-2442239 / 2523700/ Mob: 82779-33100); Secretary: Animal Husbandry Dept. Deputy Director Dr. Shadakshari Murthy (Ph: 0821-2420606/ Mob: 82770-02890).

Sports Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: SP R. Chethan (Ph: 0821-2520040 / Mob: 94808-05001); Working President: Dept. of Youth Empowerment & Sports Joint Secretary M.C. Ramesh; Secretary: Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports Assistant Director K. Suresh (Mob:98450-04610).

Cultural Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima (Ph: 0821-2330052/ Mob: 94808-73000); Working President: Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mattapathi (Mob: 94813-27867); Secretary: Palace Board Deputy Director T. S. Subramanya (Mob: 94488-82766). Kannada & Culture Department Asst. Director Dr. M. D. Sudarshan (Mob: 94482-44340).

Fine Arts Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies Vijaykumar (Mob: 94485-04295); Working President: Kannada & Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mob: 99166-00027); Secretary: Dept. of Mines & Geology Senior Geologist Rashmi (Mob: 99165-15507).

Illumination Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy (Mob: 94808-45500); Working President: CESC Superintending Engineer S. Nagesh (Ph: 0821-2462131 / Mob: 94489-94733); Secretary: CESC N.R. Mohalla Executive Engineer R. Poornachandra Tejaswi (Ph: 0821-2344165 / Mob: 94489-94740).

Kavigoshti Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: MCC Dy. Comr. (Revenue) Dr. Dasegowda (Mob: 99641-77512); Working President: University of Mysore, KIKS Prof. M.G. Manjunath (Mob: 98452-299241); Secretary: Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Ramesh (Mob:77609-89904).

Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: Department of Land Records Deputy Director Simanthini (Mob: 72041-32036); Working President: Department of Employment & Training Assistant Director B.M. Rani (Mob: 99028-05464); Secretary: District Ayush Officer Dr. Pushpa (Mob:94486-00606).

Yuva Sambrama / Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: SP R. Chethan (Mob: 94808-05001); Working President: MUDA Secretary N.C. Venkataraju (Mob: 99029-09998); Secretary: Urban Development Cell Project Director Azad Rahman Shariff (Mob:99008-36622); Mysore University Evening College Sociology Prof. Dr. R. Ningaraju (Mob:99643-74746).

Women & Children Dasara Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: ZP Deputy Secretary (Administration) Premkumar (Ph: 0821-2526321 / Mob: 94808-73002); Working President: Woman & Child Development Dept. Deputy Director Basavaraju (Mob:99725-05030); Secretary: DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs (Mob:94489-99349).

Food Mela Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: MUDA Commr. G.T. Dinesh Kumar (Ph: 0821-2421942); Working President: Department of Food & Civil Supplies Joint Director Kumuda Sharath (Ph: 0821-2422107 / Mob: 94812-35565); Secretary: Dept. of Food & Civil Supplies Asst. Director Ramani (Mob: 87623-48085).

Cleanliness & Arrangements Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy (Ph: 0821-2418803 / Mob: 89789-01812); Working President: MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Savitha (Mob: 90713-11111/81050-36666); Secretary: MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj (Mob: 94818-20856).

Film Festival Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: MUDA Town Planning Member Sheshu (Mob: 74114-76035); Working President: District Library Department Deputy Director Manjunath (Mob: 86603-18799); Secretary: Dept. of Information & Publicity Asst. Director T.K. Harish Kumar (Ph: 0821-2420050 / Mob: 99161-02412).

Wrestling Sub-Committee: Deputy Special Officer: Additional SP Nandini (Ph: 0821-2520040 / Mob:97423-64644); Working President: Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP Govindaraju (Mob: 94808-05021); Secretary: NHAI Special Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan (Mob: 96634-48599).