Dasara Games ignite Spirit of Sports

The Dasara CM Cup 2018, conducted jointly by the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and District Administration, in a revised format for the first time, was inaugurated at the Chamundi Vihar Stadium by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and International athlete M.R. Poovamma last evening.

A total of 23 games will be conducted at Mysuru and Shooting will be held at Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister hoisted the games flag and along with International athlete Poovamma and other dignitaries, took salute from the participating teams during the march-past.

Speaking while declaring the games open, Kumaraswamy expressed his happiness in inaugurating the Dasara CM Cup 2018 in Mysuru and wished all the sports persons good luck.

He said that the Government in order to promote youth and sporting talent in the State have taken up various measures. He asked the participating sports persons to take Poovamma as an example, and follow her inspiring footsteps to glory in the National and International level. He asked the youngsters to work hard to achieve success.

He said that the Government has for the first time allotted Rs.7 crores for sports out of which Rs.1 crore has been allocated for prize money. He also said that track suits have been distributed to the participating sports persons.

Speaking on the occasion, International athlete Poovamma too expressed happiness for inaugurating the Meet and wished sports persons success. She said that the new format of the games improves the quality in participation and with the enhancement in prize money, the performing sports persons will be rewarded.

In the inaugural day Lawn Tennis competition, in the women’s section, S.B. Apoorva won the Singles title beating A. Vidula Reddy 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Vidula Reddy finished runner-up while H.C. Akansha secured the third place.

RESULTS

MEN

Volleyball — League: Dharwad bt Tumakuru 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20; Bengaluru City bt Mysuru 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, Ballari bt Kolar 33-31, 24-26, 23-25, 25-18, Dakshina Kannada bt Shivamogga 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10.

Weight-lifting — 67 kgs: 1. Manjunath Marati, 2. Akshay Ganesh and 3. N. Praveen; 55 kgs: 1. Nagaraj Kanni (88+112=200), Karthi S. Hosmani, 3. S. Jayakumar; 61 kgs: 1. R.K. Rahul, 2. S. Krishna and 3. Shashidhar.

Fencing — (Foil) Quarter-finals: V. Hitesha bt K. Pavan Kumar 15-14, Nganba Irom bt Nikhil 15-11, N. Vinod Kumar bt H. Pururava 15-11, S.M. Satvik bt Mohammed Aquib Shariff 15-11.

WOMEN

Tennis — Singles Final – S.B. Apoorva bt A. Vidula Reddy 7-5, 6-4; Semi-finals – S.B. Apoorva bt M.B. Aadya 6-0, 6-0, Vidula Reddy bt H.C. Akansha 6-0, 6-0; Third Place – Akansha bt Aadya Madhu Bhat 6-3, 6-1.

Volleyball — Dakshina Kannada bt Raichur 25-15, 25-15, 25-22, Mysuru bt Belagavi 25-15, 25-18, 25-18, Dharwad bt Ballari 25-13, 25-18, 25-4.

Fencing — (Epee) Quarter-finals: Diya Sara Prakash bt V. Gopika 15-9, Ruthusha S. Gowda bt G.S. Mahima 15-9, R. Sri Vidya bt C. Shawari Poonacha 15-6.

Weight-lifting — 45 kgs: 1. Pavitha Vasoji (50+60=110kgs) and 2. Swetha N. Jhadav (28+35=63kgs); 49 kgs: 1. M.V. Thusmitha (68+92=160), 2. Keerthi (70+89=159) and 3. Puja Y. Santaji (49+60=109); 55 kgs: 1. Pooja Poojari, 2. B. Lakshmi and 3. D.Preethika; 59 kgs: 1. Shaikhom Thoi Thoi Devi, 2. Glenita D’souza and 3. Anjali Santoji.