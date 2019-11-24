Dasara jumbo Gajendra injured in wild elephant attack

November 24, 2019

Mysuru: Veteran Dasara elephant Gajendra has been badly wounded in a fight with another wild tusker in K. Gudi range of BRT Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar on Thursday night and the Forest Department Veterinarian is treating the badly injured Gajendra.

As usual, Gajendra was let into the forest near the camp on Thursday and a wild tusker who was in musth, attacked Gajendra and gored him near the right knee injuring him badly. This had resulted in Gajendra unable to move and had fallen on the ground in the forest.

On Friday morning, mahouts who heard the trumpeting of Gajendra, went towards the place from where they heard the sound and saw Gajendra lying on the ground badly injured and informed the higher authorities.

A team of veterinarians led by Dr. Nagaraj, who rushed to K. Gudi camp, treated Gajendra and managed to bring him back to the camp. Dr. Nagaraj said that Gajendra was badly mauled in the fight resulting in wounds on his legs, one of which includes a six-inch-deep gnash.

Gajendra is said to be recovering and instructions have been giver to the caretakers to put Gajendra on protein diet.

Dr. Nagaraj said that Gajendra had lost a lot of blood and nearly 20 bottles of fluids and glucose were administered, besides painkillers and antibiotics. Though Gajendra’s condition was stable, veterinarians are tending to him at the camp.

63-year-old Gajendra is a veteran of Mysuru Dasara and has participated about 20 times in the Jumboo Savari. About six years ago, Gajendra, who was in musth had also gored to death Dasara elephant, Srirama and his Mahout Ganapathi and had escaped into the forest. After conducting a search operation for three days, he was traced and Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj after tranquillising Gajendra brought him back to the camp with the help of forest staff.

