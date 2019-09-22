Dasara Quiz on Sept. 27

September 22, 2019

Mysuru: As part of World Tourism Day, Dasara Quiz has been organised on topics related to tourism as well as history and cultural heritage of Karnataka at 9.45 am on Sept. 27 at KSOU auditorium.

The quiz will be conducted by popular cine actor Ramesh Aravind. Those students studying in 8th, 9th and 10th standard as well as I & II PUC can apply through the DDPI and DDPUE respectively.

1. Each School/College may send a maximum of 10 teams to Dasara Quiz-2019.

2. Each team is to consist of two students belonging to the same institution. The quiz is open to all students from grade 8 to 12.

3. Students to carry their valid ID cards for the event or bona fide letter from the school.

4. The School/College sending the students shall take care of all travel arrangements. Any arrangement provided by the organisers shall be duly communicated.

5. Usage of electronic devices during the quiz is prohibited.

6. The registration form duly filled to be brought to the venue on the day of the event

Structure

1. The quiz shall be in English and Kannada. Questions will appear on the screen in English and Kannada, and Quiz Master shall read out the questions in Kannada and English.

2. The Quiz shall begin with a preliminary round consisting of 20 questions and 60 minutes’ duration. Questions will be presented sequentially by the Quiz Master and will appear on the screen. Teams will be required to write down the answers serially in preset answer-sheets which will be distributed to them.

3. In the preliminary round, questions 11 to 15 are star-marked. They will be used to resolve ties. Teams which answer more number of star-marked questions correctly will qualify.

4. The top 6 teams, on the basis of their scores, shall be invited on stage to participate in the final round.

5. The quiz will be conducted on a variety of topics like Karnataka Tourism; Tourism of India; Current Affairs; Culture and Heritage; Mysuru-based questions; Mysuru Dasara.

6. There shall be several audience questions during the final round with prizes for the same.