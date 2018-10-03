Dasara Yuva Sambhrama Day-3: Students showcase their talent in Dance, Drama, Mallakhamba

Mysuru: Dance drama on the themes patriotism, contributions of Maharajas of Mysuru, conservation of nature and nature fury, were the major attractions on the third day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama celebrations held at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday. Mallakhamba was another highlight of the day.

Students of Government First Grade College of Kushalnagar in Kodagu stole the show by their dance-drama with the popular Kannada Song ‘Kannada Naadina Jeevanadhi ee Kaveri’ and ‘Aata Hudugatavo Paramatmanatavo.’ With their performance, they spread the message of conservation of nature and need to plant more trees.

They also exhibited the sufferings of the people of Kodagu after its devastation by landslides and floods in the month of August.

City-based BGS B.Ed College students performed to another Kannada film hit ‘Naaniruvude Nimagaagi, Naadiruvudu Namagaagi’ highlighting unity and progress of Karnataka State. They also performed dance to the song ‘Kannada Nadina Chinnada Ratuna Kelo Katheyanna’ to sensitise the people about the contributions of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru and Wadiyars of Mysuru.

Mallakhamba enthrals

Dharwad-based Noolvi CBS College of Arts, Commerce and Science students thrilled the audience by their amazing performance of Mallakhamba, which is a combination of Yoga, Gymnastics and Martial Arts.

They highlighted the health benefits of Mallakhamba which helps to improve concentration, increases mental dexterity and physical fitness. Practicing exercise on Mallakhamba helps to develop flexibility, grace, swiftness and rhythm, endurance, strength and stamina, speed, reflexes, concentration and coordination among individuals.

Other highlights

Students of JSS Arts and Commerce College of Gundlupet, Government PU College students of Bannur and Government FGC and PG Study Centre of T. Narasipur town also performed to patriotic songs like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jaggadu Jaggadu Yarigu Jaggadu India.’ They stressed the unity and integrity in the country with these songs.

Govt. FGC Students of Talakadu performed to songs highlighting contributions of Wadiyars. University of Mysore Students Welfare Wing drew huge applause from the participants for their Kamsale, Veeraghase folk dance reflecting the land’s culture.

Students of Maharani’s Government PU College students presented dance- drama; Students of Government FGC for Women – Hassan, Sri Chayadevi PU College – Hunsur, Government PU College – T. Narasipur, Vasantha Mahal Government Teachers Training Institute and Kuvempunagar Government PU College showcased their talent by performing on the themes of Kannada and Culture.

Women Empowerment

The performance by Kautilya PU College highlighted ‘women empowerment’; Somwarpet Udur BTCG Government PU College students’ dance reflected Indian culture.

While students of Sri Nataraja Residential FGC for Women presented ‘Dashavatharam’, children of Sri K. Puttaswamy FGC in Gokulam, Mysuru, chose to perform on ‘Indian Mythology,’ SBRR Mahajana FGC students showcased culture and tradition of India and Marimallappa PU College students performed to the theme ‘Freedom Movement in India.’