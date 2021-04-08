Day-2 of strike: Couple of KSRTC buses get onto roads
News

Day-2 of strike: Couple of KSRTC buses get onto roads

April 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The day two of KSRTC strike seeking fulfilment of various demands continued to paralyse the city but today, people were not that affected as a few buses got onto the roads as the Government has threatened to withhold March salaries if the strike continued. 

Over 15 to 20 Airavat and Rajahamsa buses carried people to places including Bengaluru, H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Madikeri and a handful of the regular Saarige buses operated. 

Private buses, maxi cabs and other transport services were seen operating in different parts of the city, coming to the rescue of stranded passengers. There were over 160 private buses that were ferrying people. 

Under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, KSRTC staff had called for an indefinite strike starting yesterday, demanding that the Government implement a salary system as per the 6th Pay Commission for workers of State transport undertakings.

The day one of the strike yesterday saw fleecing by private bus operators who charged anywhere between Rs. 350 to Rs. 400 per seat to Bengaluru. 

Today the ticket prices had come down to Rs. 200 per seat. Also, people who preferred private buses had to wait till the buses to be full and the drivers refused to move unless a bus had filled to the capacity. 

Meanwhile, the management of the Road Transport Corporations have begun issuing notices over the unauthorised absence of workers. 

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that a decision on invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) will be taken depending on the situation in the wake of the strike.

READ ALSO  KSRTC launches ‘Sarige Sanjeevini' mobile sanitisers in Mysuru

Citing public inconvenience, he requested the striking employees to get back to work. Yediyurappa also alleged that ‘selfish motives’ of some people were behind the strike. 

“We have fulfilled eight of their (workers) nine demands, but they are adamant and have stopped buses and are creating trouble for the public. I appeal to them, get back to work, we can talk,” Yediyurappa said.

On whether the Government was considering invoking the ESMA, he said, “We are discussing everything, depending on the situation, we will take appropriate decisions.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching