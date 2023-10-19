Day-long State-level Dasara Yoga contest begins at Dasara Expo Grounds

October 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The one-day State-level Dasara Yoga Competition, organised by Yoga Dasara Sub-Committee, got off to a start at Dasara Exhibition Grounds this morning and will continue till late evening. The competitions were inaugurated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

A total of 1,645 yoga enthusiasts with 1,425 registering online and 220 registering at the spot are taking part in the competitions being held in 11 categories such as 8 to 10 years; 10-12 years; 12-14; 14-18; 18-21; 21-25; 25-35; 35-45; 45-55; 55-65 and 65 years and above.

Category 12-14 years has the highest participants of 139 and 65 years and above category has 16 participants. Separate places have been allotted for each category.

The participants should perform five asanas with each asana performed for a minute and the final asana for 10 seconds.

Last year, Dasara Yoga competition saw 1,200 participants and this year there is an increase of 445 participants.