April 22, 2020

When people are yet to come to terms with the loss, both human and economic, incurred by the ‘LOCKDOWN’ war waged against the pandemic globally, Mother Earth seems to be enjoying the pollution-free roads and falling asleep with silent lullaby.

This, otherwise busy Hunsur Road with cultural hotspots Kalamandira & Rangayana to its left and Regional Commissioner’s Office & Jaladarshini Guest House to its right, was captured by SOM Photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav.