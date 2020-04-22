Property Tax Payment 2020-21: Suggestions to MCC

April 22, 2020

Sir,

Citizens are anxious to pay property tax for the current year. But the Coronavirus has become a stumbling block. A few simple suggestions have been made keeping in view the present lockdown situation.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) appears to be not equipped to implement the online payment for this year also. Putting together all suggestions, a simple method on following lines may be looked into to receive tax to augment revenue.

1. MCC has to provide bank details with Account Number, IFSC code etc., through local newspapers and any other way by opening a new account for this purpose.

2. Tax payers to be requested to remit through their bank account an amount equal to last year (as per receipt) with property number/SAS number/ or distinct number etc., as suffix in NEFT to enable MCC to afford credit to property owners’ tax account. If suffix is not given, the credit will not go to designated property owner ending in hardship to tax payers.

3. A new e-mail ID to be created by MCC specifically to receive information about tax payment from property owners with details of NEFT remittance, copies of previous year SAS form, tax paid receipt etc. and mobile phone number. One more set of hard copy to be sent by property owner through speed post duly mentioning address and mobile number.

4. After receipt of credit to MCC account followed by previous year papers, an SMS has to be sent to tax payer followed by e-mail if ID is given by property owner. A receipt may be sent to property owner through speed post and e-mail. This procedure will totally avoid people coming in contact and stay healthy. Later MCC may decide the changes in tax rates if any, collect next year tax by consolidating for two years and deducting the amount already paid.

– M.R. Rangarajan on e-mail Gokulam II Stage 20.4.2020

