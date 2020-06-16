DC appeals people with COVID-19 symptoms to avail free test at designated Hospitals

June 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has urged the public to get themselves tested at the nearest Government or Private Hospitals if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are running nose, headache, throat pain, dry cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.

If cases of SARI and ILI are found in patients visiting Private Hospitals, Poly Clinics or Clinics, such patients should compulsorily get themselves tested for COVID-19 at COVID Hospital on KRS Road, K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in city, Taluk Hospitals at T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna, Community Health Centres at Saligrama, Hullahalli and Tagadur free of cost.

Those who give their throat swab for testing are advised to rest at home till the lab result is known and there is no enforced quarantine policy for such cases. If the lab report turns positive, such person will be isolated for treatment.

Stating that this step by the Health Department is to ensure that all symptomatic persons are tested, the DC has requested the public to co-operate and make use of the service to get themselves tested as soon as COVID-19 symptoms are seen.