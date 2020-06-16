DC appeals people with COVID-19 symptoms to avail free test at designated Hospitals

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has urged the public to get themselves tested at the nearest Government or Private Hospitals if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are running nose, headache, throat pain, dry cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.
If cases of SARI and ILI are found in patients visiting Private Hospitals, Poly Clinics or Clinics, such patients should compulsorily get themselves tested for COVID-19 at COVID Hospital on KRS Road, K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in city, Taluk Hospitals at T. Narasipur, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna, Community Health Centres at Saligrama, Hullahalli and Tagadur free of cost.
Those who give their throat swab for testing are advised to rest at home till the lab result is known and there is no enforced quarantine policy for such cases. If the lab report turns positive, such person will be isolated for treatment.
Stating that this step by the Health Department is to ensure that all symptomatic persons are tested, the DC has requested the public to co-operate and make use of the service to get themselves tested as soon as COVID-19 symptoms are seen.
If you allow home Quarantine, and do a free test, i think a lot more people will volunteer to come in, and you will effective Corona Control. Not sure if Mysore district administration can do anything about this. This should be a policy decision taken by the Central Government.
@Murali
Yes, these district administrators like the DC, simply follow what the minister instruct them to do. They have to follow minsters instructions to build their career.
You are right that there has to be a policy decision on how to handle such cases, at the level of your bearded supremo PM Modi. He would simply leave it to Yeddi, the RSS Cheddi CM.
In India, there is one rule for the rich and influential people like Deve Gowda, Suttur Seer – whose behind this DC was standing with a mask on and the Suttur Seer , being politically powerful did not need a mask , even when he was giving out foot packets. Deve Gowda and his powerful Gowda community congregated in Ramanagara for his relative’s marriage. The DC there was too terrified to impose the safe dstancing and group number rues. Even the High Court was terrified too, when it criticised the poor DC there.
India has not defeated the Virus. It is the myth spun by the BJP. The Virus has not peaked as yet in India, Hence, these cases spring up.