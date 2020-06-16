No entry for devotees to Chamundi Hill temple on Ashada Fridays

June 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a clear decision seeking to end the confusion over allowing devotees for Ashada Friday celebrations at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in the backdrop of COVID-19 regulatory measures, District Minister S.T. Somashekar has announced that devotees will not be allowed to have darshan of the deity at the Hill temple on all Ashada Fridays this year.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with District Officials and people’s representatives atop the Hill this morning, Somashekar said that Chamundi temple was re-opened for the devotees along with some regulations on June 8 after it was shut over two-and-a-half months ago due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“Today, a decision has been taken not to allow devotees to the Hill temple on Ashada Fridays that fall on June 26, July 3, 10 & 17 and also on the day of Vardhanti (July 13) that comes soon after Ashada, as a crowd control measure to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, the temple will be closed for devotees on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the Ashada month, with the shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays already declared earlier. However, all the customary and traditional pujas and rituals associated with Ashada and Vardhanti will be performed by the priests,” he said and added that the temple will be open for devotees on all other days, other than public holidays (7.30 am to 1 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm), with all devotees required to maintain social distancing and wearing of face mask.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that although the Government highly respects the religious sentiments of the people, the district administration is hard-pressed to take this decision in the interest of public health and safety in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintaining that the decision to ban darshan for devotees on Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti was taken after consulting the District Minister, MP, local Legislators and the Hill Temple management, he appealed the devotees to co-operate with the authorities in this regard.

Stressing on the need for strict following of lockdown regulations by devotees during darshan at the temple on other days, he cautioned that the district administration may be forced to shut down the temple again if rampant violations are found in the coming days. Referring to fresh COVID positive cases in the district, the DC said that he has issued a notification asking all members of the public to get themselves tested in case they suffer from cough, cold, fever or throat pain, which are symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus.