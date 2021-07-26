In rush for immunity, Ayurveda is a safe bet

July 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when COVID-19 is spreading across the globe infecting and killing millions of people, the task which is on almost every Indian’s to-do list is to take utmost care of one’s health. The age-old Ayurvedic recipes and kitchen ingredients in Indian households have a cure for a lot of ailments. Ayurveda makes sure that your immunity is in its prime and working at its full capacity to fight against pathogens attacking your body.

Doctors of Ayurveda have come forward and proved beyond doubt that even Ayurveda, if administered judiciously as preventive care for COVID helps in immunity development. With a view to highlight the proven powers of Ayurveda, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) invited Dr. T.N. Manjunath, renowned Ayurvedic practitioner of Mysuru to create awareness at a virtual interaction programme on the topic “Ayurveda, the real path as preventive healthcare and for immunity development” recently.

During the session, he mentioned various branches of Ayurveda — Kaya, Bala, Graha, Urdhwanga (Shalakya), Shalya, Damstra, Rasayana and Vajikarana. The sole aim of Ayurveda is prevention of diseases and promoting Vyadhi Kshamatva (resistance to diseases).

Health tips: Ayurveda promotes a healthy lifestyle with food habits suitable for a healthy body and mind, in a limited quantity and advises discretion to decide what to consume and what not to develop immunity. This is absolutely necessary as you find the numbers of non-communicable diseases are increasing and our immunity is gradually coming down.

To protect our body we have to practice Abhyanga (application of oil on the body) daily to get cured from joint pains and other musculoskeletal problems. Specially, Shira, (head) Shravana (ear) and Pada (sole) massages to get relief from aches and pains. Allocate some time for our own health.

Timely food is important for proper digestion. Reduce overuse of salt, chillies, masalas, direct sugar and spices. Reduce use of gadgets and addiction to mobile phones. Moderation in Ahaara, (food) Vihara (activities) and Vichara (thoughts) is advised.

Ashwagandha and Komme Soppu

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) powder with milk to be consumed daily, groundnut with jaggery is ideal for sound health. To prevent lung congestion problems and to reduce kapha (mucus), half teaspoon of black pepper powder if used with food and consumed, will give relief and enhance digestion. To improve immunity and to remain young, consume Komme Soppu (Punarnava-Boerhavia diffusa) along with food. Consume Amla (gooseberry rasayana) with honey.

Dr. Manjunath advocated a change in food habits to suit the body which can increase antibodies and develop immunity. Ayurveda has proved beyond doubt that the power of these medicines help keep the body strong.

MGP President Dr. Shivamurthy, K.V. Ramanath, C.R. Aswathanarayana, Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan, Choudhary, Mahesh, Venkatesh Kharidi, Sneha Rao, Mansoor Ahmed, Prof. Shankar, Ramanna, Arunkumar Shettar, Basavaraju, Vijayalakshmi, Salagami Prabhakar, Ravichandra Bekal and others were present.

About the speaker: Dr. Manjunath, who started his career as a Lecturer at Chennai, worked as Medical Officer at Community Health department, CMC Vellore; served as Trainer for correctional behaviour to the prisoners of Vellore Jail. He was Country in-charge for Traditional Medicine at New Delhi for many years; served in Indian Embassy Cultural Centres at Tashkent and Indian High Commission, Mauritius. He was also Consultant to Community Cancer Awareness programme at Bharath Cancer Hospital in Mysuru besides authoring a few books on Ayurveda, Yoga and home remedies.