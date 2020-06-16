Mysuru region faces shortage of 3,007 teachers

June 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite the Government’s efforts to fill up teacher vacancies, the State is facing shortage of 31,238 teachers, with the five districts of Mysuru region — Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar — facing a shortage of 3,007 teachers in total, at Primary, Higher Primary and High School levels.

The Department of Public Instruction, Mysuru, said that the district is facing a shortage of 852 teachers. H.D. Kote taluk accounted for most of the vacancies recording 17 percent, Hunsur 9.12%, K.R. Nagar 9.85 percent, T. Narasipur 10.14 percent, Mysuru North 9.97 percent, Mysuru Rural 11.47 percent, Nanjangud 10.52%, Periyapatna 13.46 percent and Mysuru South 12.80 percent.

Mandya district has shortage of 915 teachers, while Hassan has 645, Kodagu 215 and Chamarajanagar 380, thus bringing the total number in Mysuru region to 3,007, including 852 in Mysuru district.

Serving teachers have been classified depending upon their place of work — Zone A (Urban Local Bodies), Zone B (Taluks) and Zone C (Rural Areas). As Zone C is facing severe shortage of teachers, those serving in Zone A are being sent to Zone C schools either on compulsory transfer or excess transfer, in order to offset the shortage.

DDPI Panduranga told ‘Star of Mysore’ that 33 percent of the Department staff were in attendance during the lockdown and pending files were cleared.

Pointing out that necessary action has been taken with regard to promotion of Primary and High School teachers, improvement of admissions in schools, repair and renovation of school buildings, preparation for SSLC exams and such other issues, he maintained that no taluk in Mysuru district is facing more than 20% shortage of teachers.