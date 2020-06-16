MGP holds online meeting on MCC Property Tax

June 16, 2020

Rented properties which fell vacant during lockdown can avail tax exemption

Mysore/Mysuru: The monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) was held online yesterday. In all, 32 members attended the meeting where P. Babu, Assistant Revenue Officer, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), answered various questions on Property Tax.

According to him, the following procedures are to be adopted for payment of Property Tax under MCC limits:

1. A photocopy of the tax paid challan for the previous year with the name and contact number of the person is to be given to the respective Zonal Office of MCC.

2. MCC will compare the details of the property with the info provided by the owner. It will then prepare an SAS form and call the owner of the property within 7 days to cross verify the data. A PID number is also created for the property which should be quoted in future correspondence with MCC regarding the property.

3. After the SAS form is received, the owner can pay the tax in any of the following modes:

i. Pay tax in the MCC Office by cash/ cheque/ Debit card/ Credit card

ii. Payment can be made at KarnatakaOne Centres by cash/ cheque/ Debit card/ Credit card

iii. Online payment can also be made to MCC account as per details given in the challan.

The last date for paying property tax to avail 5% discount is 31.7.2020.

From next year, payment of tax can be made online with the help of the PID number given and there will be no requirement to visit the Office of MCC.

For houses constructed after 2009-10 and if the deviation from the sanctioned plan is more than 5%, CRs will not be issued for both residential and commercial properties. For properties constructed before that period, if the CR is given by the owner but not approved by MCC, such owners may contact the respective Revenue Inspectors or other higher officers and obtain CR.

Where only a part of the house has CR, that part of the house will be taxed at normal rate and the portion without CR will be charged at double the rates.

Regarding property tax for vacant sites, the rates per sq. ft. are:

Up to 600 sq. ft. – 0.50 ps

600 to 1200 sq. ft. – Re. 1

Above 1200 sq. ft. – Rs. 2

If there are any discrepancies in the data maintained by MCC, the same can be rectified by meeting the concerned Ward Engineers / Development Officers / Zonal Commissioners.

Since 2006, Depreciations are not allowed for any property.

For properties rented out which fell vacant during lockdown, tax exemptions can be availed by meeting the concerned MCC Zonal Commissioners, according to a press release from the MGP Secretary.