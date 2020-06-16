Big fat wedding on cards: D.K. Shivakumar’s daughter to marry son of Cafe Coffee Day Founder late V.G. Siddhartha

June 16, 2020

Bengaluru: Former Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya is all set to marry Amartya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffee Day Founder late V.G. Siddhartha later this year. The marriage alliance was proposed before the untimely demise of Siddhartha and was kept on hold until now, according to sources.

On Monday, members of Amartya Hegde’s family, including his mother Malavika Siddhartha, maternal grandfather and former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna and his wife, visited Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar to complete the formalities of “gatti maatu” (loosely translated as ‘confirming a marriage’).

As per traditions followed at Hegde’s home, there can be no auspicious events for a year after the death of someone in the family. Siddhartha, the Founder of CCD, had committed suicide in July 2019. Thus, the engagement will be held in August and the marriage is likely to be in December.

Aishwarya, an engineering graduate, is the eldest daughter of Shivakumar and Usha. This is the third grand marital alliance across political parties.

Earlier, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil got married to Revathi, the grand niece of former Minister and Congress MLA M. Krishnappa.

A few months back, Rithika Mohan, daughter of BJP Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha Member P.C. Mohan, got engaged to BBMP Corporator Yuvaraj, son of former Congress MLA R.V. Devraj.