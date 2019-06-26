DC, City Police Commissioner inspect Chamundi Hill ahead of Ashada Friday

Mysuru: With devotees set to throng Chamundi Hill in thousands on the First Ashada Friday on July 5, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna visited the Hill yesterday and inspected the security arrangements being made there. The two, accompanied by DCP M. Muthuraj, Traffic ACP G.N. Mohan and other Police Personnel, discussed the arrangements being made for the devotees to have a hassle-free darshan, Temple entry and exit and vehicle parking arrangements, with the Temple EO K.M. Prasad and Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Sashishekar Dikshit.

The DC directed the Temple authorities to ensure proper queues for devotees, prevent commotion at Dasoha Bhavan, ensure availability of drinking water, proper sanitation, lighting and such other civic issues for the benefit of devotees. The DC discussed issues such as prohibiting vehicles near the Temple during VVIP & VIP visits, prohibiting private parties from distributing ‘Prasada’ in Temple premises and allowing ‘Prasada’ distribution only at Dasoha Bhavan or at a far off place.

Issues such as parking of vehicles at Lalitha Mahal helipad, ferrying devotees from helipad to the hilltop in KSRTC buses and all others steps that are to be taken for smooth darshan at the Temple, safety and security of devotees, vehicle parking facilities, maintenance of law and order etc.

The DC, taking note of the crimes being reported from atop the Hill and the surroundings, instructed the Police to take all necessary measures for curbing crimes at the foot and atop the Hill, especially during the night.

