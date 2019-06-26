News

DC, City Police Commissioner inspect Chamundi Hill ahead of Ashada Friday

Mysuru: With devotees set to throng Chamundi Hill in thousands on the First Ashada Friday on July 5, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna visited the Hill yesterday and inspected the security arrangements being made there. The two, accompanied by DCP M. Muthuraj, Traffic ACP G.N. Mohan and other Police Personnel, discussed the arrangements being made for the devotees to have a hassle-free darshan, Temple entry and exit and vehicle parking arrangements, with the Temple EO K.M. Prasad and Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Sashishekar Dikshit.

The DC directed the Temple authorities to ensure proper queues for devotees, prevent commotion at Dasoha Bhavan, ensure availability of drinking water, proper sanitation, lighting and such other civic issues for the benefit of devotees. The DC discussed issues such as prohibiting vehicles near the Temple during VVIP & VIP visits, prohibiting private parties from distributing ‘Prasada’ in Temple premises and allowing ‘Prasada’ distribution only at Dasoha Bhavan or at a far off place.

Issues such as parking of vehicles at Lalitha Mahal helipad, ferrying devotees from helipad to the hilltop in KSRTC buses and all others steps that are to be taken for smooth darshan at the Temple, safety and security of devotees, vehicle parking facilities, maintenance of law and order etc.

The DC, taking note of the crimes being reported from atop the Hill and the surroundings, instructed the Police to take all necessary measures for curbing crimes at the foot and atop the Hill, especially during the night.

June 26, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching