MCC launches ‘Mission Clean Mysuru’
MCC launches 'Mission Clean Mysuru'

Mysuru: With an intention to keep the city spick and span throughout the year, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched ‘Mission Clean Mysuru’ (MSM) which will be undertaken by MCC officials, elected representatives and residents voluntarily every Wednesday in each of the 65 Wards from 7 am to 5 pm.

MSM launched yesterday itself

Probably out of sheer eagerness, the MSM was actually launched yesterday itself with Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Additional Commissioner Shivananda Murthy, Mayor Pushpalata Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed and Additional DC B.R. Poornima taking up cleaning drive near DC’s Office. Shilpa Nag said that such cleanliness drives were usually taken up extensively during Swachh Survekshan but now would be taken up round-the- year to create good awareness among people.

June 26, 2019

