DC directs Health Department to distribute Mother Health Cards

February 11, 2023

Mysuru: Observing that Mother Health Cards have a vital role in ensuring the health of mother and child, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the Health Department should take measures to distribute Health Cards for pregnant women who turn up for health checks at private hospitals and other private practitioners.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop for Gynaecologists and Radiologists on ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan’ (PMSMA), jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Health & Family Welfare Department, at a private Hotel on JLB Road here recently.

Stressing on the need for Gynaecologists and others to take utmost care during child birth, Dr. Rajendra said that doctors must ensure safe delivery of child and health of the mother.

Noting that screening of pregnant women at private hospitals and clinics is not getting registered in the Health Department on a full-scale, the DC said that the Health & Family Welfare Department should take measures to ensure registration of pregnant women and lactating mothers for Mother Cards (Thayi Cards). Such Health Cards must be distributed to pregnant women through ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi Helpers, he said adding that timely treatment is key to ensure safe child birth. Continuing, the DC said that health officials should retain high risk pregnancy and child birth cases at Cheluvamba Hospital and send normal child birth cases to the District Hospital, as this would relieve the pressure on Cheluvamba Hospital to a considerable extent.

Pointing out that while Cheluvaba Hospital is registering 600 child births on an average every month, the District Hospital is not registering even 60 cases, he stressed on the need to reduce the pressure on Cheluvamba Hospital.

Asking the private hospitals and clinics to mandatorily provide information on check-ups of all pregnant women visiting them for consultation, he said that the Health Department must ensure that all pregnant women and lactating mothers get Mother Health Cards. The DC also called upon all concerned to ensure that Mysuru becomes the safest child birth district.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that PMSMA has been launched as registration and check-up of pregnant women is not going on as expected.

Pointing out that free check-ups will be done on the 9th of every month, he said that pregnant women must undergo check-ups at least three times during their pregnancy for safe child birth.

Private practitioners, who have tied up with the Health Department and providing free health check-ups, were honoured on the occasion. RCHO Dr. M.S. Jayanth, District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara, Cheluvamba Hospital Head Dr. R. Sudha and others were present.