ABVP hosts District Conference in city

February 11, 2023

Mysuru: “Students should try to take the nativity of the country to greater heights,” said Swamy Maralapura, South Central Zonal Organising Secretary of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP).

He was speaking after inaugurating one-day District Conference of ABVP at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall today.

“Swami Vivekananda has said that education is a big asset for any individual. But, because of the various flaws in the education system, there is corruption around us. Realising this, the Government of India has introduced National Education Policy (NEP) to set right the flaws in the system. ABVP has been demanding changes in Education Policy for a while and now happy to see that its demands are being fulfilled. The ABVP was started in 1949 and since then, it is guiding the student community and is working to protect the interests of students of all sections of the society. ABVP is now the country’s biggest students’ organisation with a membership of 45 lakh,” said Swamy Maralapura.

Stating that ABVP students participated in the JP Movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan during the Emergency, he said that the ABVP has successfully imparted patriotism in the student community.

Exhorting ABVP students to become role models in all fields, Swamy Maralapura asked students to behave in a way which supplements the best interests of our environment and also suggested them to involve in extra-curricular activities, apart from pursuing academic interests.

ABVP District Convenor M. Shivu delivered keynote address. Members of ABVP later took out ‘Shoba Yatra’ from the Centenary Hall and passed through the streets of surrounding areas.

ABVP City Secretary Prajwal, Namita Narayan and other students were present at the District Conference.