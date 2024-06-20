DC hears queries at taluk-level Janaspandana programme in city
DC hears queries at taluk-level Janaspandana programme in city

June 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The taluk-level Janaspandana programme was held at the premises of new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office at Siddarthanagar in city this morning.

In his opening remarks, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra said: “Janaspandana is being organised on the directions of the Chief Minister. The grievances received and steps taken to redress them, should be submitted in detail to the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru before July 15. Hence, no officers should take the initiative lightly and work as per the schedule prepared beforehand.”

A section of residents belonging to a private layout adjacent to SBM and Other Banks Layout in city, complained to DC Rajendra that, the owner of another layout has raised the concrete wall, thus   closing the road leading to their layout with 36 houses. Now they are forced to jump the compound wall to reach their houses.

Following the complaint, the DC directed the MUDA officers to submit a complaint with the Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the Housing Society President and Secretary and submit a report within one week.

On the complaints against razing of Government buildings in city, the DC said, the buildings if they are found in a dilapidated condition, will be demolished.

One Ravi complained to the DC that, Vamsha Vruksha (family tree) related to his family has been created on the basis of fake documents to get the khata done.

The DC said: “Such documents are considered valid if they are authenticated by Deputy Tahsildar. If they are found to be illegal, both Deputy Tahsildar and Notary shall be held accountable.”

Residents of private layouts near Lalithadripura complained about silt getting deposited in the storm water drain, to which the DC assured to initiate action.

Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, MLA G.T. Devegowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Vivekananda, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and others were present.

