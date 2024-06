June 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sanjay Goel (67), proprietor of Mohan Bhandar, one of Mysuru’s oldest Supermarkets and a resident of Yadavagiri, passed away early today at a private hospital. He leaves behind his wife, one daughter, two brothers and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.