DC’s village stay tomorrow

October 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of “Jilladhikarigala Nade Gramagala Kadege” programme, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautam will stay at Bankanahalli village, Nanjangud Taluk, tomorrow. The villagers have been asked to submit written applications about their problems in advance to the concerned Nada Kacheri, Deputy Tahsildar, Revenue Inspectors and get their issued resolved on the spot.

Excluding Nanjangud Taluk which is being visited by the DC, Sub-Divisional Officers and Tahsildars will visit Mysuru Taluk’s Murudagalli village, K.R. Nagar and Saligrama Taluk’s Chunchanakatte, Chennamgere village, H.D. Kote Taluk’s Antarasante, Uddur village, Hunsur Taluk’s Hanagodu, Nagapura Hamlet, Periyapatna Taluk’s Haranahalli, Benagalu village, T. Narasipur Taluk’s Dodda Bagilu village and Saraguru’s Shankahalli.