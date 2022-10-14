HR Dasara-2022 launched in city
News

HR Dasara-2022 launched in city

October 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore HR Forum and Edin Bridge Foundation in association with Colotone Textiles & Excelsoft Technologies launched a nine-day HR event titled ‘HR DASARA – 2022’ with the theme ‘HR Navami’ in city this morning

Starting from today, various unique events will be held for nine days till Nov. 25.

This morning about 25 children from Chayadevi Ashram were provided new clothes at a programme held in front of Mysore Palace. The kids were treated with ice-cream and a group photo was taken. Later, the children were taken to Country Inn and Suites for a 5-star lunch along with different HRs and academicians. Post-lunch, the children were taken inside the Mysore Palace and then to Dasara Exhibition.

CHRO of Colortone Textiles G.B. Prashanth, Prashanth from Excelsoft Technologies and Raghav from Red FM participated along with members of Mysore HR Forum, Edin Bridge Foundation & Karnataka TPO Forum.

Events to be held in the coming days

Oct. 19: Virtual Debate – HR Vs Business; Oct. 21: HRs Industrial Visit; Oct. 28: Corporate Cultural Festival at B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences; Nov. 11: Session on Labour Codes to IT HRs at Excelsoft Technologies, Hootagalli; Nov. 14: HR & Business Quiz for Students at  Department of Business Administration, VVCE, Mysuru; Nov. 18: State-level HR-TPO Conclave at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson at Hebbal; Nov. 23: HR & CSR Excellence Symposium at SDM-IMD, Chamundi Hill Road and Nov. 25: HR DASARA – Finale: An insight to Mysuru Industrial Prosperity will be held at SDM-IMD on Chamundi Hill Road.

For details, contact M. Phaneesh on Mob: 70220-36998.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching