HR Dasara-2022 launched in city

October 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore HR Forum and Edin Bridge Foundation in association with Colotone Textiles & Excelsoft Technologies launched a nine-day HR event titled ‘HR DASARA – 2022’ with the theme ‘HR Navami’ in city this morning

Starting from today, various unique events will be held for nine days till Nov. 25.

This morning about 25 children from Chayadevi Ashram were provided new clothes at a programme held in front of Mysore Palace. The kids were treated with ice-cream and a group photo was taken. Later, the children were taken to Country Inn and Suites for a 5-star lunch along with different HRs and academicians. Post-lunch, the children were taken inside the Mysore Palace and then to Dasara Exhibition.

CHRO of Colortone Textiles G.B. Prashanth, Prashanth from Excelsoft Technologies and Raghav from Red FM participated along with members of Mysore HR Forum, Edin Bridge Foundation & Karnataka TPO Forum.

Events to be held in the coming days

Oct. 19: Virtual Debate – HR Vs Business; Oct. 21: HRs Industrial Visit; Oct. 28: Corporate Cultural Festival at B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences; Nov. 11: Session on Labour Codes to IT HRs at Excelsoft Technologies, Hootagalli; Nov. 14: HR & Business Quiz for Students at Department of Business Administration, VVCE, Mysuru; Nov. 18: State-level HR-TPO Conclave at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson at Hebbal; Nov. 23: HR & CSR Excellence Symposium at SDM-IMD, Chamundi Hill Road and Nov. 25: HR DASARA – Finale: An insight to Mysuru Industrial Prosperity will be held at SDM-IMD on Chamundi Hill Road.

For details, contact M. Phaneesh on Mob: 70220-36998.