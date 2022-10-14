Pregnant woman drowns, husband escapes death as bike plunges into lake

October 14, 2022

Malkundi: A pregnant woman died while her husband escaped death after the bike on which they were riding plunged into a lake near Kogalur in Nanjangud taluk on Wednesday evening.

The deceased woman has been identified as Yamuna (26), wife of Naveen alias Dakshinamurthy of Devanur village in the taluk. Naveen was rescued from the lake by the villagers.

Yamuna, daughter of Chandrappa of Siddaiahnahundi village in the taluk, was given in marriage to Naveen of Devanur two years ago. Yamuna, who was three months pregnant, was staying with her husband at a rented house near Vishwajyothi School at Ramaswamy Layout.

On Wednesday evening, the couple, who had purchased a new TV, was returning home on the bike via Yelachagere-Kasuvinahalli route. Naveen, who had kept the TV in the front, was proceeding on the Kogalur Lake bund and lost control of the bike at the turning on the lake bund and the bike plunged along with them into the lake.

Naveen, who saw his wife drowning, began to scream for help and the villagers who rushed to his aid rescued him but Yamuna was not traceable. Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who had launched a search in the lake, traced the body of Yamuna yesterday at about 10 am and fished the body out of the lake.

Based on the complaint from Yamuna’s father, Nanjangud Traffic Sub-Inspector Yasmin Taj visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The body of Yamuna was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered at Nanjangud Traffic Police Station.