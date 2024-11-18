Death of 3 girl students in Mangaluru swimming pool

November 18, 2024

Bodies brought to Mysuru today

Mysuru/Mangaluru: The bodies of three girl students, who got drowned in a swimming pool of a resort coming under Ullal Police limits yesterday, have been brought to city this noon.

The three deceased girl students are M.D. Nishitha alias Nischitha (21), daughter of Mallesh and a resident of Kurubarahalli, S. Parvathi (20), daughter of M.N. Srinivas and a resident of Ramanuja Road in Agrahara and N. Keerthana (21), daughter of Naveen Kumar and a resident of Hebbal 2nd Stage. They were all pursuing their Engineering course at a private Engineering College in city.

It is learnt that the parents of the three deceased girls reached Mangaluru yesterday night and lodged a complaint at Ullal Police Station following which resort owner Manohar was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar, speaking to SOM this morning, said that post-mortem was conducted yesterday night upon the arrival of the deceased girls’ family members from Mysuru and the bodies were handed over after completing legal procedures.

The last rites will be performed later in the day today.

Resort sealed; owner taken into Police custody

Preliminary investigations revealed that rules were not being followed at the resort’s swimming pool following which the Police took resort owner Manohar into their custody and temporarily sealed the resort.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that the three girls ventured into the swimming pool at 10 am on Sunday. He said that one of the girls ventured to the depth portion of the swimming pool and was drowning and added that as the three girls did not know swimming, they were drowned.

Stating that there were no life guards at the resort and there was no board mentioning the depth of the swimming pool, the Police Commissioner also said that even as the girls screamed for help none had come to the rescue, which is being investigated.