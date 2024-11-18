BEML DGM found dead under mysterious circumstances

November 18, 2024

Body found hanging in the watchman shed of an under-construction building

Mysuru: Mystery shrouds death of the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), whose body was found hanging at the watchman shed of the under-construction KEB Bhavan building near Dattagalli Ring Road yesterday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Rao, who was residing with his wife at an apartment on Bogadi-Gaddige Road in city, while his daughter is working in Bengaluru and used to visit her parents often.

Following holidays, Mohan’s daughter had come home and yesterday at about 7.45 am, Mohan informed that he was going to work and left the house.

According to Mohan’s daughter, when she called him over the phone at about 11.52 am, her father is said to have told her that he was busy and would call her after some time besides informing her that he would come home late.

When Mohan’s daughter called him at about 2.25 pm, her father’s mobile phone was switched off following which she called her father’s colleagues, who informed her that her father had not come to work today.

Shocked on learning that her father had not gone to work, Mohan’s daughter, along with others, began to search for him and found his car parked near KEB Junction in front of Sa Ra Convention Hall on the Outer Ring Road but did not find Mohan inside the car. When they continued their search, they found Mohan hanging in the watchman shed of the under-construction building. Mohan had used a saree to hang himself.

In her complaint, Mohan’s daughter has stated that her father was working in BEML since 30 years and used to speak about work pressure with his family members and has expressed doubts that her father may have taken the extreme step for the same reason.

Kuvempunagar Inspector Arun, who has registered a case in this regard, said that deceased Mohan Rao’s daughter, in her complaint, has urged the Police to investigate to know the reason for his death and added that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.