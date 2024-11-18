Home Minister hints at disciplinary action against Waqf Minister Zameer

November 18, 2024

Mysuru: With the ruling Congress facing embarrassment over Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s controversial and damaging remarks, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara stated that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) could refer the matter to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for action.

During his poll campaign in Channapatna, for the recent Assembly by-poll, Zameer Ahmed referred Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaalia’ and had said that Muslims can buy the entire family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Speaking to reporters at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road this morning, Dr. Parameshwara, who arrived in the city on a private visit, acknowledged that even the KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar himself admitted Zameer’s remarks had hurt the party. Even a few party leaders have said that Zameer’s statement had an impact on the recently held by-election.

He noted that the Disciplinary Committee, led by Minister Rahim Khan, could take necessary action following an investigation. Highlighting his earlier tenure as the head of the Disciplinary Committee, Dr. Parameshwara mentioned that he had previously summoned party leaders — irrespective of seniority and status — for their controversial statements and if necessary, even suspended them upon verification of charges.

‘Re-investigation into 40 percent charge’

Commenting on the Lokayukta probe report into the 40 percent commission allegations by the Karnataka Contractors Association against the previous BJP Government, Dr. Parameshwara said the Government was open to re-investigation.

“We need to understand on what basis the Lokayukta concluded there was no evidence. A decision on re-investigation will be made after further examination,” he stated.

Addressing allegations that the BJP is attempting to buy Congress MLAs to destabilise the government, Dr. Parameshwara remarked that while he did not have information on specific amounts, there must be some truth to the rumours as even the Chief Minister might possess evidence. He added that a probe would be ordered if substantial evidence emerged.

Drug trafficking in Bengaluru

On the issue of drug trafficking in Bengaluru, Dr.Parameshwara noted that drugs were being sourced from other States and that extensive raids were underway in areas like Anekal in Bengaluru Rural District.

“We have declared a war on drug peddling, and numerous cases have been registered against traffickers. Reports of certain medical shops selling drugs in tablet form have placed them under Police scrutiny. The Government is committed to making the State drug-free, with no relaxation on anti-drug operations. The Police are also closely monitoring the movements of foreigners visiting the city,” he said.

Responding to speculation about a change in State leadership, Dr.Parameshwara dismissed the BJP’s claims, stating that the Opposition is merely preoccupied with such rumours due to the Chief Minister’s popularity. He added that central agencies could investigate the Chief Minister only if warranted, and accused the BJP-JD(S) combine of continuously making baseless accusations, which people, especially from the Mysuru region, would not tolerate.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the revision of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, Dr.Parameshwara defended the Government’s action of revoking cards from ineligible individuals. He stated that BPL cards had previously been issued to well-off individuals, and the current administration was merely correcting those errors. “There is no need for unnecessary protests over this issue,” he added.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, along with party leaders H.A. Venkatesh, Dairy Venkatesh, and Sadanand, were present at the event.