Hundreds pay last respects to Yoga Guru Sharath Jois
News, Top Stories

Hundreds pay last respects to Yoga Guru Sharath Jois

November 18, 2024

Cremation held at Gokulam

Mysuru: Hundreds of people paid their last respects to internationally acclaimed Yoga Guru R. Sharath Jois, whose body was brought to city late yesterday night from US.

Sharath Jois passed away at Virginia in the USA on Nov. 11 following which Sharath’s wife Shruthi Jois and son Sambhav Jois left for the USA to bring back the body. The mortal remains arrived at Bengaluru in a flight from where it was shifted to Mysuru in an ambulance last night.

The mortal remains were kept at Sharath’s residence on 5th Main Road in VV Mohalla since 7 am today where hundreds of people including Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt Seer Sri Somanatheshwara Swamiji, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, a large number of foreign students, friends, well-wishers and others paid their last respects.

At 1 pm, the body was shifted to Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam where the last rites were performed.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa and others have condoled the untimely demise of Sharath Jois.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching