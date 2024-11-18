Kanaka Jayanti celebrated in city

November 18, 2024

Mysuru: A grand and colourful procession marked the 537th Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised jointly by the District Administration, Department of Kannada and Culture, Santha Sri Kanakadasa Jayantotsava Samiti and other organisations in city this morning.

MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah flagged off the procession in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Mysore Palace North Gate by showering flower petals to Nandi Dhwaja and the statue of Saint Kanakadasa placed atop a decorated vehicle.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yathindra said Kanakadasa Jayanti is being celebrated in a grand manner for the past several years. He appealed the people to follow the preachings of the Saint for building an egalitarian society.

Former MLA and Samiti President M.K. Somashekar, in his address, said that the Jayanti of the great Saint Kanakadasa is being celebrated like a Mini Dasara in Mysuru. Highlighting the sacrifices of Kanakadasa, freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and other saints and warriors, he said the programme will sensitise the people on the messages of these great personalities.

The procession, which began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Sanskrit Pathashala, Chamaraja Double Road, N.S. Road, D.D. Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road, before culminating at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road, where the stage programme took place.

The procession, in which hundreds of people took part, featured more than 10 tableaux and a host of folk and cultural troupes. NCC and College students too were part of the procession.

MLA K. Harishgowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP M. Muthuraj, leaders J. Gopi, Shivanna, Purushotham, Beerihundi Basavanna, former Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya, and others were present.