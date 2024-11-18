Withdrawing BPL cards to snatch food 11 from lakh families: HDK

November 18, 2024

Congress Govt. hiked taxes, power tariff but does not have money for development: Union Minister

Bengaluru: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) on Sunday criticised the Karnataka Congress Government, accusing it of bankrupting the State through financial mismanagement and poor administration.

“The State has not gone bankrupt solely due to the guarantees, but due to financial mismanagement and improper administration, the treasury has been depleted, pushing the State into a debt trap,” he said.

He flayed mismanagement of welfare schemes, stating, “11 lakh BPL cards are being converted to APL cards, effectively taking food from 11 lakh families. People are questioning this move. Central Government has not cut rice supply to State, but due to State’s errors, APL card holders now have to buy rice at higher prices. Isn’t that true?”

Where is the money going?

HDK continued, “Initially, they promised free benefits for all, then added conditions. Now, they’re playing a BPL and APL drama to shift the burden from the Government. Spending Rs. 52,000 crore annually on five guarantees is fine, but what about money from tax hikes? The State is now borrowing Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. Who will repay these loans and interest? Ultimately, the burden will fall on the people.”

HDK raised concerns over financial management, noting, “Massive tax collections are happening. Since taking office, this Government has consistently raised taxes and charges. They claim to spend Rs. 52,000-60,000 crore annually on guarantees, but where is the rest of the taxpayers’ money? Shouldn’t they answer this?”

He elaborated, “Stamp duty and registration fees have increased, liquor prices have risen, and electricity has become costlier. Tax collections keep rising year after year, yet there is no development. Even AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge admitted the Government has no funds to fix Bengaluru’s potholes. If that’s the case, where is all the tax money?”

Kumaraswamy also expressed frustration over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inspect Karnataka’s guarantee schemes. “What will the Prime Minister do here? Everyone knows the State’s situation. Whether he visits or not, we’re already monitoring it. If the CM wants to file cases against BJP leaders, let’s see it. But first, he should address the State’s issues,” he said sarcastically.

Blames Siddu for Waqf row

HDK accused the Government of causing confusion over Waqf properties. “Farmers’ lands and temple properties are being declared as Waqf assets because of this Government. Even Waqf Minister admitted they’re acting on the Chief Minister’s directions. The video is viral. The Chief Minister must step in and resolve this,” he urged.

“The Government has created this chaos, labelling only farmers’ lands as Waqf properties and instilling public fear. Meanwhile, no action is taken against influential individuals who have illegally acquired Waqf properties. The Government must end this deliberate unrest, which is a serious offense,” he asserted.