Only ineligible BPL cards will be withdrawn: CM
News

Only ineligible BPL cards will be withdrawn: CM

November 18, 2024

Bagalkot: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that only ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards would be withdrawn, assuring that eligible cardholders would not be affected.

Addressing the media in Bagalkot, the CM stated, “The claim that BPL cards are being cancelled is completely false. We are examining cases where cards have been issued to ineligible persons. Food and Civil Supplies Department is conducting verifications and no final decisions have been made. While ineligible individuals will have their cards revoked, eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive their entitlements.”

He questioned if BPL cards should be provided to Income Tax payers and Government employees, emphasising that no blanket cancellation would occur. Only cards held by ineligible individuals would be reclaimed, he said.

Responding to BJP leader R. Ashoka’s remarks about freedom from a 40% commission allegation, he noted, “We launched an investigation based on a complaint from Contractors’ Association President. Suspects may be released due to insufficient evidence, but that does not mean the crime did not occur. It simply indicates lack of proof.”

