Leakage in bridge: No boating at Brindavan Gardens 

November 18, 2024

Mysuru: Boating facility at the iconic Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has been suspended due to water leakage in the bridge connecting the north and south sections of the Garden.

The bridge, measuring approximately 350 feet in length, 12-15 feet in width, and about 15 feet in height, has developed cracks, causing excessive leakage and making it challenging to maintain the water levels necessary for boating.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) officials, the boating service was halted three months ago. Although water was initially released for boating due to good inflow to the KRS Dam, reduced rainfall has made it difficult to sustain the required water level, leading to the suspension of boating for the past 20 days.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which operates the boating facility, requested CNNL to provide an estimate for the necessary bridge repairs. In response, CNNL submitted a cost estimate of Rs. 2.5 crore, which KSTDC officials in Mysuru have forwarded to their headquarters in Bengaluru.

KSTDC has requested CNNL to carry out the repairs due to its expertise in such work. However, CNNL has agreed to begin the repairs only after receiving the full payment. The proposed solution involves sealing the leaks with a 1-ft-thick skin wall, with an estimated completion time of 2-3 months.

As a result, visitors to Brindavan Gardens will have to wait another 2-3 months before boating operations can resume.

