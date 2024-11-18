No security guards at Chamundi Hill parking lot

November 18, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired the first meeting of the newly formed Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority on Sept. 3, making crucial decisions aimed at enhancing the Temple’s security and development.

One of the important resolutions was the creation of a specialised Task Force to curb criminal activities and oversee the comprehensive development of the Temple.

The CM announced a budget of Rs. 11 crore and outlined a series of stringent new regulations. Yet, despite the announcement of measures, the critical issue of devotee security remains a glaring concern, especially given the absence of CCTV cameras in the multi-level parking facility.

Devotees visiting Chamundi Hill last week expressed their unease about the inadequate safety measures.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Karthik Rao, a resident of Nivedithanagar, recounted a harrowing experience.

“When we went for darshan, the parking lot was deserted. We were directed to basement-2, which, though illuminated, felt isolated. Around 5.30 pm, there were only about 10 cars present. After completing our darshan, we returned at approximately 7.15 pm to find the parking lot empty, creating an unsettling atmosphere,” he said.

The open expanse surrounding the parking area adds to the vulnerability, making it easier for potential criminals to escape. “Women, in particular, are at greater risk. There are no CCTV cameras even in the lifts, which heightens fear. We couldn’t help but worry about the possibility of an attack with no one around to help. If something were to happen inside the lift, there would be no immediate rescue,” Karthik added.

Parking lots without security are highly vulnerable to crime. “Authorities must install visible video surveillance cameras and monitor them in real-time. Immediate action is needed to hire security guards to ensure the parking lot’s safety, as it’s remote location, natural hiding spots and insufficient security measures make it an attractive target for thieves,” another devotee said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, M.J. Roopa, Member-Secretary, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, assured that security guards will be posted at the parking lots within 10 days. “Security and cleanliness are our priority. We have implemented a FASTag facility at parking to avoid long queues. Earlier, the parking lots were unclean and now they are spic and span. All the concerns regarding security will be addressed,” she added.

New security personnel will be appointed in 10 days. Till then, the additional security guards inside the temple complex will be reassigned to man the parking lots. We have called for tenders to install CCTV cameras inside the parking lots and it will take time for installation and operations. We will also enforce a beat system so that security guards will visit all the parking areas frequently.—M.J. Roopa, Member-Secretary, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority