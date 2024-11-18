Kindari Jogi gets a makeover

November 18, 2024

Mysuru: The renovated statue of Kindari Jogi was unveiled at Kalamandira premises yesterday.

Originally constructed about three decades ago under the guidance of senior artist Dwarkanath, the statue has now been restored by students of Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) D. Prithvi, E. Smrudul and S. Minalkumar, who were also mentored by Dwarkanath.

The restoration work included filling cracks and repainting the statue to give it a new look. Former Rangayana Directors C. Basavalingaiah and H. Janardhan, current Director Satish Tiptur, Kannada Development Authority Member T. Gururaj, Ranga Samaja Member Suresh Babu and Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan attened the unveiling ceremony yesterday.

Following this, the 100th show of the popular play ‘Checkmate’ was staged at Bhoomigeetha in Rangayana. Theatre enthusiasts from across the city gathered to watch the performance, with some standing due to the packed venue, while others left disappointed as tickets were sold out for the show.