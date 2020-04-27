Death of two forest staff: Forest Minister Anand Singh visits Kabini

April 27, 2020

H.D. Kote: Forest Minister Anand Singh yesterday evening visited Kabini backwaters in Bandipur Tiger Reserve area where two Forest personnel, who were conducting an operation against illegal fishing drowned. The Minister later visited Brahmagiri tribal hamlet and spoke to the parents of deceased Forest Watcher Shivakumar.

Minister Anand Singh, accompanied with MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath along with senior Forest officials, who arrived yesterday evening, set out in a boat from the Anti-Poaching Camp in Udbur coming under Antharasanthe Range in Nagarahole Reserve Forest and came to Gundre Range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest and inspected the spot in Kabini backwaters. They then went to Brahmagiri tribal hamlet on the banks of Kabini backwaters and visited the house of deceased Shivakumar.

The Minister, who spoke to the family members of deceased Shivakumar, provided financial assistance from his own pocket and handed over a temporary compensation cheque for Rs. 1 lakh provided by the Government. Minister Anand Singh assured of getting the remaining compensation amount of Rs. 9 lakh within 15 days besides assuring of getting the insurance amount soon. He also assured of providing job to one member of deceased Shivakumar’s family.

Anand Singh consoling the family members of deceased Forest Watcher Shivakumar at Brahmagiri Tribal Hamlet yesterday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister condoled the death of two Forest personnel and instructed the officials concerned to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCFs) Punati Sridhar and Sanjay Mohan, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh Kumar, Bandipur Project Tiger Director T. Balachandra, Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar, Alexander and Poovaiah, Circle Inspector Puttaswamy, Assistant Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Jagath Ram, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal, Hunsur DySp Sundaraj, Tibal leader Vijayakumar and others were present.

Body of another Forest Watcher fished out

The body of Forest Watcher Shivakumar, who was drowned along with another Forest watcher Mahesh Kumar, was traced and fished out from Kabini backwaters yesterday morning. The body of Mahesh Kumar was fished out on Saturday.