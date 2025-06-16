Deemed forest lands under fresh scrutiny

June 16, 2025

Joint re-survey of 6,000 acres ordered in Mysuru district

Mysuru: In a bid to resolve ownership disputes and clarify land status, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has directed the Forest and Revenue Departments to conduct a joint re-survey of lands classified as deemed forests in Mysuru district. The aim is to verify whether these lands have been officially declared as such (deemed forest) under Forest Department guidelines.

Addressing reporters in city recently, Dr. Mahadevappa explained that any land with over 50 trees per acre, each having a minimum girth of 30 cm, is considered a deemed forest. However, several of these lands are currently being used for agricultural purposes, with some individuals allegedly cultivating them and claiming ownership illegally.

“To ensure clarity on land classification, we have ordered a comprehensive reassessment. If certain lands have not been formally notified as deemed forest, a decision will be made either to reclaim them as government property or permit farmers to retain them,” he stated.

6,000 acres under review: A joint survey covering nearly 6,000 acres is currently

underway. Of this, around 5,100 acres have already been assessed. The remaining land will be evaluated shortly, after which a detailed report will be submitted. Based on findings, further action will be taken, he noted.

“If the land is confirmed to be private agricultural property, the farmers will be allowed to harvest the trees they have cultivated,” Dr. Mahadevappa added, underlining the importance of the re-survey in settling long-standing ownership disputes.

Focus on SSLC results

In a separate development, Dr. Mahadevappa expressed concern over the decline in SSLC (Class 10) exam results in the district.

Emphasising the need to prevent student drop-outs, he advocated for offering two additional attempts for students who have failed. “We must provide every opportunity for students to pass and continue their education. Efforts should be made to offer academic support and improve the quality of teaching,” he said.

Officials have been urged to implement corrective measures to boost pass percentages and ensure improved learning outcomes in the coming academic year.