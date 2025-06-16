Nivedithanagar indoor stadium caught in ‘political game’?!

June 16, 2025

Mysuru: Though eight years have elapsed since the indoor stadium, exclusively meant for playing shuttle badminton, was built in Nivedithanagar in city, under Chief Minister’s Special Funds for the year 2017-18, there is no word yet on opening the facility for public use.

As the stadium continues to remain unused, the unabated growth of weeds and shrubs around the building present a pathetic sight of the premises, resembling a warehouse of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The then Corporator of Nivedithanagar Ward M.J. Jagadish had taken initiative to construct a separate full-fledged facility for budding shuttle badminton players of this part of the city, by tapping special funds from the Chief Minister. Apart from the indoor stadium, a compound wall was built around, to safeguard the premises from trespassers.

Nirmala Harish, who succeeded Jagadish as Corporator, brought additional funds and completed the stadium related works. However, there is no word yet on inaugurating the facility, though lack of willingness among officials and politics influencing the decision making system, is said to be the reason behind the delay in inaugurating the stadium.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda made every attempt to inaugurate the stadium and also took the officials to task on several occasions, but the officials paid no heed, rue the local residents.

Master sportsman Basavaraju said, several memoranda have been also submitted to MCC Commissioner to hand over the maintenance of the stadium to Nivedithanagar Samskrutika Mattu Kreeda Vedike, on the lines of Ramakrishnanagar Shuttle Badminton Court, J.P. Nagar Stadium and K.G. Koppal Stadium, but to no avail.