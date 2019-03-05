Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arriving in city tomorrow

Mysuru: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be in Mysuru tomorrow, will address the intellectuals and later interact with them at a programme to be held at Hotel Southern Star on Vinobha Road here at 4 pm.

Prior to this, she will release the book “Facets of Terrorism in India” by Mysuru-based author R.N. Kulkarni, Retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer, Government of India, at a function at Hotel Pai Vista under the auspices of Manthana, Mysuru (Intellectuals Forum) at 3 pm.

Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in city by road from Bengaluru at 11 am on Mar. 6 and then attend a conference of Shakti Kendras in J.K. Grounds at 11.30 am.

The Defence Minister will leave Mysuru by road for Bengaluru at 5 pm.

