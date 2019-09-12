Delay in extending flood relief: Mega convention of farmers in Bagalkot on Sept. 15; Bengaluru on Oct. 4

September 12, 2019

Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene together have decided to hold a mammoth convention on Sept. 15 in Bagalkot and another one on Oct. 4 in Bengaluru Freedom Park to condemn the inaction of Central and State Governments to provide relief to flood victims and aggrieved farmers.

Disclosing this at a press meet at the Karnataka State Agricultural Market Study Centre on Hunsur Road here, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra alleged that the report submitted by officials of the Government and the one compiled by KRRS differed totally. He pointed out that the standard guidelines stipulated by the Central Government to assess the flood havoc are unscientific and irrational which would be highlighted in the two conventions.

He added that Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Swaraj India and other farmer organisations will support the conventions.