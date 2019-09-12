Delay in extending flood relief: Mega convention of farmers in Bagalkot on Sept. 15; Bengaluru on Oct. 4
News

Delay in extending flood relief: Mega convention of farmers in Bagalkot on Sept. 15; Bengaluru on Oct. 4

September 12, 2019

Mysuru:  Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene together have decided to hold a mammoth convention on Sept. 15 in Bagalkot and another one on Oct. 4 in Bengaluru Freedom Park to condemn the inaction of Central and State Governments to provide relief to flood victims and aggrieved farmers.

Disclosing this at a press meet at the Karnataka State Agricultural Market Study Centre on Hunsur Road here, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra alleged that the report submitted by officials of the Government and the one compiled by KRRS differed totally. He pointed out that the standard guidelines stipulated by the Central Government to assess the flood havoc are unscientific and irrational which would be highlighted in the two conventions.

He added that Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Swaraj India and other farmer organisations will support the conventions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching